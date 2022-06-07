Phillip Charles Seely

Philip Charles Seely, 76, of New Braunfels, Texas died on May 31st, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1945 in Campo, CA to George and Verjorie Seely. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol Seely, his sister Gloria Kunsman, his daughter and family Heather, Randy and Wyatt Simbro, and son and his family Rich, Danita, Ruby and Olive Seely.
Phil served in the army in Vietnam and earned three purple hearts, owned Seecon Construction Co. building custom homes in Southern California for 42 years, loved his Lord, served his church and loved his family. He enjoyed classic cars, fishing, and coin collecting.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00pm.
Phil’s Life Verse is Romans 12:1 “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Seely family.
