Philip Leslie Lewis passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and close childhood friend in the house he built. Phil was born on March 31, 1949 in Mercedes, Texas to Chester Theodore Lewis and Ida Elnora Lewis (Gafner).
Phil is survived by his bride Susie, their three children, Leslie Sigler (Nathan), Kara Cox (Winslett) and Philip Lewis; his siblings Jim Lewis, Tanya Boenig, Nadya Lehmann and Mark Lewis; his six beloved grandchildren Winslett, Lyla, Camilla, Georgia, Shepard and Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews, beloved in-laws, extended family and friends.
Phil grew up in the Rio Grande Valley before central air conditioning was the norm. He graduated from McAllen High School where he played basketball. As the youngest of five children, Phil’s adventurous spirit—or borderline recklessness—was cultivated through Explorer Scouts and friends who indulged Phil’s wild ideas, like water-skiing behind cars in the local irrigation canals.
In 1972 Phil began working construction at Landa Resort in New Braunfels, TX while putting himself through college at Southwest Texas State University. Over the next few years, he built water slides at the resort which opened as Schlitterbahn Waterpark in 1979. During his 50-year career, Schlitterbahn Waterpark became internationally known, and Phil and his teams constructed many projects. Yet, Phil cherished most of all his relationships with coworkers who became a second family to him. Known by the handle “Fender One” or “Don Felipe”, he excelled as a welder, earth mover, and master pump configurator. Among his favorite ride projects were the Boogie Bahn Surf Ride and The Torrent River.
In 1975 Phil was introduced to the love of his life, Susie King, at the ‘Too Bitter’ in San Marcos, TX, where he lived and worked. Their courtship included live music, windblown motorcycle rides to Wimberley, and floating the San Marcos River. They married 1980 and were blessed with three beautiful children.
Phil’s children, children’s friends, nieces and nephews remember Phil as the fun dad and the wild uncle. Never was there a gathering without a trampoline competition, a romp on a motorized vehicle he’d brought back from the dead, or a well-smoked BBQ dinner from a custom grill he’d crafted from repurposed steel parts.
Phil was a scavenger, an artist, a lifelong tinkerer, a master of many trades and above all, a crafter of fun-machines. Watching people experience and enjoy them brought him great joy. Of his many projects, the most fondly enjoyed included a two-seater-tricycle-with-trailer-hook-up; an eight-foot-tall bicycle created from a double-stacked bike frame, and a treehouse for his grandchildren with a fifteen-foot slide.
The common thread of Phil’s lifelong creative efforts was his intention to truly enjoy his time with family and friends, and do life a little differently. He always led the way to the next adventure with kindness, a generosity of spirit, a sense of wonder, and a love for the many partners who joined him.
A celebration of life will be held on December 3, at 11:00 am at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. 3039 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Forever Fund.