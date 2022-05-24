August 15, 1937 - May, 19, 2022
Peter Gordon Campbell, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on May 19th, 2022. He was born the fifth of seven children on August 15, 1937 in the family log cabin in Guadalupe County.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful, care-giver wife, Judy Jahns Campbell, parents: Patrick Lawrence Campbell and Catherine McCleary Campbell, sisters: Patsy Ruth Smith and Betty Hyden and brothers, Michael Campbell, James “Big Louie” Campbell, Eddie Campbell, and Roger Campbell. He is survived by his children: Randall Jahns Campbell and wife Mary, Russell Todd Campbell and wife Sylvie, and Robin Shellard and husband Mark. Grandchildren: Sarah Campbell, Andrew Campbell and wife Becca, Koy Kunkel, Kamryn Kunkel and Katherine Shellard and eight adored great-grand dogs.
No stranger to hard work, Pete joined his brothers in supporting his family at an early age by working area farms harvesting cotton, melons, hay, or whatever was in season and clearing cattle tanks of threatening rattlesnakes. As a teenager, Pete learned the art of wood-working and carpentry from Pop MyCue and installed and refinished many wood floors across Guadalupe County. A student at Leissner School, Pete boasted of being Salutatorian of his class (of two students) before moving on to complete his high school education at Seguin High. He then took a few classes at Draughon Business College in San Antonio.
Unable to forget the pretty blonde back in Seguin, Pete returned and married Judy in 1959 and began his family, briefly working and living in San Antonio where their son Randy was born. Their second son, Rusty, was born in Seguin where Pete and Judy immersed themselves in their work and community involvement. From Pape Floors, Pete moved to Economy Furniture to establish a flooring department there. Economy Furniture eventually became Economy Floors. Daughter Robin was born in 1969, and brought absolute joy to her Daddy’s heart. In 1990, Pete and Judy decided it was time to open their own business, Campbell Floors, where they took great pride in offering quality products and service to their loyal customers and made great friends. In 2017, Pete retired and unfortunately, succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer’s soon after.
Pete was known for his quick wit, gift for story-telling and love of dancing. With handkerchief in hand to dab the perspiration, Pete would guide Judy across the dance floor doing the two-step, waltz, or polka or cumbia. They were members of a Square Dance Club. Pete also aspired to play the guitar but admitted his talents lay in “playing the radio” instead. His mathematical and creative skills were evident in the custom-crafted carpets created for fundraising events.
A generous man, Pete was passionate about serving his community and strong in his Christian faith. He served as a member and/or officer with the Seguin March of Dimes Committee, Guadalupe Sheriff’s Posse, Seguin 20/30 Club, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Seguin Evening Lions, Guadalupe County Fair Association, Seguin Sunrise Lions, Seguin Conservation Society, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, and many other charitable groups.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott, Rev. Jeremy Roy and Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. A reception will follow at the Red Barn. Private Interment will be held in Dugger Cemetery. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the live channel on You Tube.
Charitable donations may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, 1215 East Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or the Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912
Commented