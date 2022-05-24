Peter Gordon Campbell

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.