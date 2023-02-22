Peggy Marie Slocum, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Peggy was born and raised in a loving family in Flomaton, Alabama where she graduated Highschool in 1966. She went on to attend college at Auburn University where she met her future husband Norman Slocum. After marriage she traveled for over 27 years as an Air Force wife, living in 3 countries, vacationing in 20 countries, and visiting over 40 states. She always made a house feel like a home for her family with her husband throughout his military career. Eventually, Peggy and Norman settled in Schertz, Texas, and finally New Braunfels, Texas. Peggy worked as a Human Resources assistant and was the Matriarch of the Slocum home and family. After a 20-year career in civil service, Peggy retired and enjoyed a good life and quality time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Peggy was all heart and strength and a friend to all. She was a cheerleader for 4 years and was Miss Flomaton in her Junior year of high school. She loved spending time with her mother Ruth who was her best friend. She was an avid reader and loved traveling the world with her husband Norman. Of all the places she visited, Peggy’s favorite was enjoying the beach with family and friends. She loved watching the skyline as the pelicans flew by and playing cards with the girls. She was traditional and made every holiday and every meal special. Christmas was a special time of year and Peggy would decorate Christmas trees in each room with different themes of ornaments and cook homemade recipes that filled the house with delicious smells and love.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Henry Judson Strength and Bennie Ruth Green Strength. Her Brother Benny Strength and grandson Judson Slocum. She is survived by daughters Mystique (Jason) Haslup, and Michelle Slocum, and son Marc( Melissa) Slocum, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alz.org.
Memorial Services will be held at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels on February 27th at 10:00 AM visitation, 11:00 AM will be a life tribute service followed by a reception. Burial will be private for immediate family only at Fort Sam Military Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.