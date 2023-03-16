With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Hines, Nolan, Collins, Filhiol families announce the passing of our kind, caring and unimaginably generous wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Peggy Ann Hines.
Peggy Hines, 62, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Peggy was taken all too suddenly after a brief bout of pneumonia and complications. She was, at the time of her passing, with her son and husband by her side.
Peggy was a kind soul with eyes and a smile that would light up any room. She was passionate about her son and his family (especially her two grandchildren). Peggy met her husband at Baylor University in 1979 and they were married 40 years later. Peggy’s life was happy, full, and content. She was taken too soon. The many lives she touched will miss and remember her.
Peggy was born in San Antonio, Texas. Her family moved to New Braunfels, where she grew up and graduated from New Braunfels High School. She attended Baylor University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, graduating in 1983, and earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She worked much of her life as a respected member of the Payroll Industry. At the time of her passing, she was enjoying her payroll management role at Becton Dickinson in San Antonio.
Peggy’s family celebrated a rich and colorful history. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Daughters of the War of 1812, and Barons and Dames of the Magna Carta.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Hines; her son Brendan Nolan, his wife Kelly and their beautiful children, Hudson and Hazel; her mother, Georgia Ann Collins; her sister, Cailin Filhiol; her nieces Olivia and Phoebe; her nephews Danny and John; and her beloved Jack Russell terriers, Knox and Nora. Peggy derived great joy from a good book, and even greater happiness from time spent with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00am at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (189 N Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130) followed by a brief graveside service at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. A celebration of Peggy’s life will follow, held at the home of George and Kristine Berry, 6 Trail View, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Visitation and viewing will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 17, 2023, also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. The services will be broadcast on Zoom as well.
For more information and online viewing instructions, visit www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com