Paul Wesley Thebeau passed into heaven Friday, November 18, 2022. Paul was born February 14, 1987 to Chuck and Sandy Thebeau in La Jolla, California. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Duane H. Thebeau and Wesley R. Radoycich.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jessica Lea Thebeau, and their three children, Wesley John (7), Vance Louis (3), and Sally Jo (1); his father and mother, Charles and Sandra Thebeau; his three siblings, Andrew and wife Rebecca, Peter and wife Victoria, and Rachel; his eight nieces and nephews, John-Paul, James, Jonah, Joel, and Ruth, and Emma, Sezja, and Adiyn. He is also survived by his grandmother, Doris Trout; uncle, James Thebeau and wife Cindy, and aunt, Sandy Blaney and husband Dennis; his cousins, Erica and Benjamin, Lauren and Rebecca, and their families; and his in-laws, Steve and Teri Holesko.
Paul spent his early school years in Poulsbo, Washington where he cultivated his love of all things outdoors. He learned to snow ski in the shadow of Mt. Rainier and fished the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest and the warm waters of San Diego with his uncle, Dennis. Moving to New Braunfels, Texas his freshman year of high school, he discovered hunting, both bow and rifle, and redfish fishing in Louisiana. Paul was a member of the New Braunfels Unicorn football and baseball teams. Graduating in 2005, Paul chose to attend Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas and played football for the Cowboys. He famously played a game in which he suffered a broken bone in his back, ran the ball for 3 more plays scoring a touchdown, and then walked to the sidelines and told the trainer he thought he had been hurt. This injury changed the direction of his future.
After graduating from HSU in 2009, Paul attended Parker School of Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas graduating in 2014. His football injury propelled Paul into a desire to help others understand the magnificent design God has created in the human body, and how to maximize that design to live a healthy life. While attending Parker, Paul met his love and companion in mission, Jessica Lea Holesko. They married in June 2014.
In 2016, Dr. Paul, as he was known to his patients, opened Thebeau Family Chiropractic in Rogers, Arkansas. With Jessie by his side, they designed and built out the office space, trained and educated patients, and, under Dr. Paul’s gifted hands and techniques, changed lives. He saw his life’s work not as a job, or even a practice, but a ministry.
As a devoted husband and father, he was hands on in every aspect. He shared his faith in Jesus with his children, relished putting food in the freezer from his hunting and fishing, and loved on Jessie through her own health struggles. Paul cherished life on the lake: boating, wake-surfing, and fishing with his family, smoking meats, and enjoying God’s creative beauty.
A celebration of Paul’s life including Holy Eucharist will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:30am, at Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels, Texas.
To make a donation in lieu of flowers please contact the office of Christ Our King Anglican Church, www.coknb.org.