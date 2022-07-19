Paul Michael Evans, Sr. age 80, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Thursday, July, 14th, 2022.
April 5, 2016 was a day that changed our lives forever when Paul suffered a major stroke that almost took his life. Against all odds, he survived and God blessed us with six more years. The saddest day of our lives, however, came on July 14, 2022 when our beloved, precious Husband, Father, and Grandfather left to go to his Heavenly home. Though he fought to stay, God said “Come to me Paul”.
Paul was born October 9, 1941 in Dallas, Tx to Joseph O. Evans and Grace Marshall Evans. Even at an early age, it was apparent that Paul was an extraordinary person, becoming the youngest Eagle Scout in the United States at the time. When he got older, Paul joined his father in the family business, “Evans Vacuum Cleaner Co.”, where he flourished as a salesman while learning how to run and own a business. Being driven and inventive, Paul opened his first store in 1971 and would go on to own multiple “Evans Vacuum” locations stretching from Arlington to New Braunfels. Among his other various business ventures were three successful pizza shops, “Upper Crust Pizza”, as well as several “Treats” snow cone stands, a street flower business, and multiple real estate investment properties. Although he never pursued higher education, his natural talents and intelligence made him a success at anything he endeavored. There was no task he couldn’t master. Through all his success, he remained humble and thankful.
On a warm June afternoon in 1969, Paul was driving a friend home when he laid eyes on the beautiful, young Sandra Johnson. “Whoa! I wish I knew her” he said. “Really?” the friend said, “I know her!” The introduction was made, and for both, it was love at first sight. That was the beginning of a love affair that would span the next 53 years.
Paul and Sandra were married September 20, 1969. The young couple settled in Dallas for a short while, but later moved to Arlington, Tx. where they would raise their four children. Three girls and a son. In 1989, the family retired to New Braunfels, Tx and this would become their “forever home”.
Paul loved God and his family more than his own life. He loved his country and was very patriotic. He lived life to the fullest. Traveling (family vacations), Cooking (always trying some new recipe), and Music (especially Roger Whittaker).
How do you sum up a person’s life in so few words and in so short a time? You can’t! Paul was a kind-hearted, generous, compassionate, and sensitive human being. He was a friend to all and would help anyone in need. Those who knew him have their memories and know the kind of man he was. He was an inspiration to all.
How do we go on without him in our lives? Our hearts will go on because “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength”. We will go on because “The joy of the Lord is my strength”. We will go on because Jesus said “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart, I have overcome the world.” So, though there is sorrow and tears now, we will go on until God says “Come to me,” and we will see him again….
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Evans; daughter, Kimberly Johnson and husband Byron; daughter, Tamara Harrison and husband Daniel; son, Paul Michael Evans, Jr. and wife Robin; and daughter, Ashlea Ott and husband Kyle; grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Michael Johnson, Alexa Niles and husband Jerod; Preston Harrison, Miranda Harrison, Zackery Evans, Dylan Evans, Lauren Evans, Madison Ott, Makenzie Ott, Kaylee Ott; greatgrandson, Blake Harrison; sister, Mary Byers; brother, Timothy Evans and wife Viola; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph and Frank; and sister, Josephine.
A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home with interment to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Commented