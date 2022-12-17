Paul Harborth, age 82 of Geronimo, passed away on December 10, 2022. Paul was born on January 22, 1940 in Geronimo, Texas to Nolan and Elva (Dittmar) Harborth.
Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy between 1958-1965. He served as a SeaBee on the USS Kittyhawk. Paul was also a Master Electrician and dedicated many years as an educator for the Job Corps, training and teaching numerous students throughout his life. Paul was a devoted brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Ann Harborth, his sister Patty Law and his parents. Survivors include his daughters, Paulette Davis and husband Les, Cindy McAvoy and husband Bill, Becky Roberts and Tom Hockman, and Kathy Hornbuckle and husband Ben; grandchildren, Brandon Davis and wife Erica, Steven Davis and wife Allison, Krystal Herrera, Emma McAvoy, Paul McAvoy, Anna McAvoy, and Joseph Hornbuckle; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ashton, Nolan, and Joslyn Davis; sister, Judy Phillips and husband Jerry; brother, William “Buddy” Harborth and wife Arlene; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Foreman and husband Ronnie; brother-in-law, Wilfred Bartoskewitz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service with Military Honors celebrating Paul’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Friedens Church with Pastors Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will be held at a later date at Lone Oak Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren; Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN, 38105-9959.
