Paul Franklin Phillips, 65, died Friday June 3, 2022 at St. David’s medical center in Austin, TX. He was born on July 7, 1956 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to John Wilson Phillips and Sammye Dietz. He is preceded in death by his father and step-dad Howard Dietz. He is survived by wife Rosemary, and mother Sammye Dietz. After retiring from Tri City Distributors he went on to help run the family business Dietz Gun Range. Paul was loved by so many, including his family and close friends. Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral home Wednesday June 15, 2022 from 12 pm to 7:00 pm with an eulogy following from 7:00-8:00 pm. A prayer mass will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday June 16, 2022 at St’s Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
