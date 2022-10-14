Paul F. Hoffmann of New Braunfels, Texas went to join our Heavenly Father on October 10, 2022, at the age of 92.
Paul was the son of a German immigrant father and a native Texan mother, Fritz and Hulda Hoffmann. His lifelong love of the land called him to be a farmer from his teens until he could no longer till the soil. His work was briefly interrupted by a call to duty as a draftee to the United States Marine Corps. After time in the military he began purchasing his first cattle eventually building to his prideful Black Angus herd.
He was a member of many organizations including the Converse Grange, Hermann Sons Lodge, Guadalupe ACS (now FSA), GVEC, Farm Bureau, and Producers Co-op in which he was not only supportive, but also instrumental in bringing about legislative changes that still impact many of us today.
Throughout Paul’s long life, from childhood on, he endured multi-faceted life experiences that taught him how to survive, succeed, and above all, to rely on his intense faith in our God. He imparted this true wisdom to his family and many others. He was an extremely patient, hard-working man; never met a stranger, generous with his time, upheld high morals and respect for all components of life on this Earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, first wife, Alice Hoffmann and step son-in-law, Scott Roessing; and is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Schumann) Hoffmann; children Kathleen Rust (Rocky), Otis (Christine), Lloyd (Martha); stepchildren Darla Roessing, Rhonda Koenig (Brad); grandchildren Jill Lesage (Brett), Eric Rust (Laura), Christopher Hoffmann, Kirsta Koennecke (Barrett), Michael Hoffmann (Rhianna), Amanda Hoffmann, Carlee Hoffmann; step grandchildren Amy Marsh, Erin Lusk, Jessica Westerholm (Brandon), Reagan Koenig (Emma Germany), Nathan Koenig, McKenna Roessing; great-grandchildren Darlene, Wade, Jake, Paityn, Boone, Benjamin, Ava Jane and Shilo; two brothers in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving relatives, and a host of close friends.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 17, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Honey Creek, with a Rosary at 10:30 am preceding mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers; the family asks you to please consider making a donation in his honor to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church New Braunfels, St. Joseph Catholic Church-Honey Creek, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Hope Hospice New Braunfels and Legend Oaks New Braunfels for their care and compassion for Paul in his most difficult times.