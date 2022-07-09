November 24, 1946 ~ June 25, 2022
Patsy Mott of Fischer, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 75 years of age.
Patsy was born Patsy Pauline Tyree to Polly and Gene Tyree on November 24, 1946 in Winfield, Alabama. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert Mott of Fischer, Texas; mother-in-law Georgia Dashiell (Mott); brothers Bobby Tyree and wife, Barbara of Glen Allen, Alabama and Ronald Harris of Huntsville, Alabama; brothers-in-law Richard Mott and wife, Maria, Randall Mott and wife, Virginia; children Gary Tony Watkins of Winfield, Alabama, Kristy Watkins Bride and husband, Gerard of Issaquah, Washington, Steven Mott and fiancé Shawna of Orange, Texas, Roxanne Looper and husband Shawn of Katy, Texas; grandchildren Summer, Cynetha, Hailey, William, Mary, Alex, Amelia, and Jaxson; great-grandchildren Remi and Asher and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Patsy was retired from Kellogg Brown and Root and enjoyed traveling the world. She enjoyed meeting new people from all walks of life and “never met a stranger”. Her strength, perseverance, humor and love will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at Midnight Express in Canyon, Lake, Texas on July 30, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests bringing something for the celebration of life, if you are attending in person or memorial donations to Hope Hospice 611 N. Walmart New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented