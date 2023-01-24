Patrick Kevin Harrington passed away on January 16, 2023 at his home in New Braunfels, TX, where he lived with his sister, Tina Miller. Born July 1, 1958 in Roswell, NM, Kevin was adopted at birth by Lois and Clayton Harrington. Kevin lived in Roswell, then Wichita Falls, TX, and finally Midland, TX, which he called home until 2019 when he moved to New Braunfels. In New Braunfels, he was a beloved member of the Rock Haus community, which totally enriched his life. Kevin had the most wonderful time with the Rock Haus Foundation program. So many activities he enjoyed included art class, sewing class, dance class, guys night out, and especially working with the men at the Cemex organic gardens and delivering the produce to the food bank. He loved going to his school and all the friends he made. He also loved going to the dances sponsored by the Rock Haus Foundation. He was a team member of the Arc Angels baseball team and couldn’t wait for game day. He touched many lives during his time in New Braunfels and made so many good friends. He was truly a gift from God living his best life
Although mentally handicapped, Kevin had a joyous soul and he “never met a stranger”. He brightened the lives of everyone with whom he came into contact. During the pandemic, he lived in Lampasas with his older brother Clay. He loved to feed the goats at his brother’s house, and never failed to ask if the goats had any new babies. He served as an unofficial greeter at the church kitchen, where he encouraged everyone to “get a taco”! Kevin loved his music, especially Michael Jackson and Prince, and loved to show off his dance moves whenever the mood struck him.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father; a nephew, Sean Skees; and his sister-in-law, Laura Rasmussen Harrington. He is survived by his mother, Lois Harrington, of St. Marys, KS; brothers, Clay of Lampasas TX and Michael (Kirsten) of Winter Garden, FL; and sisters Megan (James) Skees of St. Marys, KS and Tina (Roger) Miller of New Braunfels, TX, plus numerous nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom knew him as their beloved “Uncle Kev”.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Ellis Funeral Home in Midland. Viewing and Rosary will be Friday night at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Midland, with burial at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, January 28th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Kevin’s name to the Rock Haus Foundation (rockhausfoundation.org), 511 E. North St, Suite B, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or to another charity of your choice.