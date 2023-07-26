Patricia ‘Patty’ Gayle Rheinlaender Baker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born on September 4, 1954 in New Braunfels, Texas to Clarence and Roma Rheinlaender.
Patty is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Baker; daughter September Baker McLeod (Travis); daughter Deanndra Serrano (Carlos); granddaughter Lilyann Stotko; grandson Austin McLeod & family; sister Sandra Oberkampf (Bill); brother Michael Rheinlaender (Peggy); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Patty was a good-hearted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved being a pharmacist and it was her life’s passion. She enjoyed all her years working in the hospital setting and serving others in this way. Additionally, all that knew her know how much she loved her cats and her zest for the outdoors, especially fishing and in the spring when the hummingbirds would visit. Patty also enjoyed, with a competitive spirit, entering her plants, baked goods, and famous tomato relish into the Comal County Fair. She was proud to have had several ribbons, especially three tricolor ribbons.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Services will be held for Patty on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:00am at the funeral home, followed by a reception at First Protestant Church from 11:00am – 12:45pm with a procession to depart to her final resting place at Hill Country Memorial Gardens for a 1:30pm Graveside Service.
