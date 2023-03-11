Patricia Ann Baker was born on March 19, 1946 to William and Pauline Huey in San Antonio, TX. Her childhood was happy with lots of pets and time with her younger sisters. After graduating from Edison High, Pat went on to study education and graduated from Texas State University. She met the love of her life, Robert “Burr” Baker in college and after knowing each other for two weeks, they were engaged and happily married from 1965 until his passing in 2009. She was a devoted mother and Granny B. who will be remembered for her kindness, love and patience.
Pat was a wonderful teacher who loved children and books. She taught at Lone Star Elementary in New Braunfels for 28 years. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed sewing, her dogs and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering with her church and in the community.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Huey, husband, Burr Baker, daughter, Jeanne, sister-in-law, Nancy Fieseler and niece, Erin Aloy. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Richard Canter, son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Sarah Baker, and her grandsons, Chase and Hays Canter. She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Guy) Parker and Sandra (Tim) Ligocky, her sister-in-law, Sharon (Ron) Aloy and brother-in-law, Hal Fieseler and her niece and nephews, Guy and Jason Parker, Brandy and Bobbi Ligocky, Tessa Galaznik, Tama Bentley, Clay, Ben and David Aloy and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park on Austin Hwy in San Antonio at 2:30 PM.
The family requests that donations be made to Blue Bonnet Palliative Care Hospice or Oakwood Baptist of New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.