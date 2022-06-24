Ora Mae Kowalski, age 88, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Ora was born January 22, 1934, in New Braunfels, Texas to Alfred Haas and Angela Froelich Haas. Ora lived majority of her life Central Texas, staying close to her family.
Ora worked for Art Carved for many years and when she moved back to New Braunfels, she took pride in working at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thrift store.
Ora loved her family more than anything, but enjoyed traveling, dancing, the Aggies, musicals, being with her friends, John Wayne, and a cold beer. Anyone and everyone who met Ora knew of her humor and jokes, and the annual Christmas gag gifts to the family.
Ora leaves behind her three children, Angelee Schulze of Buda (husband Ernest Schulze), Richard Kowalski of New Braunfels, and Darren Kowalski (wife Tammy Kowalski) of New Braunfels, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. A holy rosary will occur Friday, June 24, 2022 at 5:30 pm. Ora’s memorial service will occur Saturday, June, 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
The family would like to issue a very special Thank You to all the wonderful staff at Sundance Inn and Christus Santa Rosa for the great care they provided her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Kowalski family.
