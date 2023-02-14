Olympia Alexus Garcia completed her earthly journey on February 9, 2023 at the age of 42, after a short diagnosis of a rare cancer.
She was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 17, 1980 to her parents Esmeralda Norma and Manuel Barrientes.
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many, is now at rest. Although it is nearly impossible to capture such a life in only a few words; most would describe Olympia as passionate about serving her students, interested in encouraging others to be the best version of themselves as possible.
She received her formal education from Carroll High School Class of 1998, Del Mar, Texas A&M, then continued on to the University of Texas- San Antonio earning her Bachelor’s Degree. She obtained her Master’s Degree from Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.
Early on in her career she was a school teacher in the Coastal Bend working at Blanche Moore Elementary School, Woodlawn Elementary School and Flour Bluff Independent School District. Later she became a Diagnostician for Flour Bluff Independent School District, then Schertz Cibolo Universal District in New Braunfels and was currently employed with the Comal Independent School District in New Braunfels.
As we bid farewell to her spirit we are grateful for the 42 years here on Earth. She was active in the Solid Rock Powerhouse Youth Group for many years. She was a high school Tigerette for 2 years and joined the Phi Mu Sorority, while at UTSA. She continued to participate in the Alumni functions. She became a mentor in her schools and spearheaded several campus committees; her favorite being the social committee that focused on keeping morale up among the staff. She enjoyed singing and traveling with friends and family, along with the simplicity of nature and hiking. The Blessed Angels organization in San Antonio was dear to her heart.
She is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents: Alicia R. and Noe G. Contreras; Paternal Grandparents: Alberto Barrientes and Olimpia Barrientes; Paternal Uncle- Alberto Barrientes, Paternal Aunt- Alicia Fuentes.
Survivors include parents Esmeralda and Manuel Barrientes; Maternal Uncle Rolando (Karen) Contreras, Maternal Aunt Esperanza “Hope”Contreras; Paternal Aunt Mary Ellen Barrientes (Manuel). Paternal Uncle John Barrientes; and an “Auntie” Mary; Companion: Brayson Verzella and his son Brex; their Pets: Dash- puppy, Finny- rabbit, Cousins: Eric (Violet), Angela Marie, Andrea Marina (Carlos), Susie (Jim), Aly (Miguel), Michelle (Ana), Manny Guerra, Paul Albert Fuentes, Priscilla Medina, Johnny, Jessica and Alberto Beto.
Family Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Guardian Funeral Home (5922 Crosstown Access Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417), with the closed casket public Funeral Service to be celebrated at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Memorial will be held in San Antonio at a future date.