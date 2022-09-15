On September 10, 2022, the Kingdom of Heaven welcomed a new member to the fold. Olivia Kathleen Wilkinson, 91, passed away at Scott and White Hospital Hospice Care in Temple. She had been residing at Park Place Manor, Belton for two years. Olivia was born November 25, 1930 in Sutherland Springs, Texas to August and Elza Zimmerle. She was one of seven children born into the Zimmerle Family.
On June 15, 1947, Olivia married Clifton William Wilkinson in Sutherland Springs. The couple then relocated to New Braunfels that same year. The couple attended the First Baptist Church and had accepted Christ in 1954. They were active members of the church where Olivia served as Sunday School teacher in children’s ministry and later served as a member of the Choir.
As a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #771 for many years, Olivia acted as Worthy Matron and held other stations within the organization. Olivia was employed at West Point Pepperell as a Designer before she retired in 1984. She was known for her generosity and her love of hosting luncheons for her friends.
Olivia is survived by her two daughters. Gwen Wilkinson resides in New Braunfels, and Brenda Forshage resides in Denton with her husband Kermit. Extended family members include three grandchildren and their spouses, Lori (Timmermann) and Warren Bouteller of Nolanville, and Nathan and Becky Forshage of Denton, and Eric and Evie Forshage of Lincoln, California. Olivia was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Delaney, Leah, Derek, Mason, Sydney and Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton William Wilkinson, her parents, August and Elza Zimmerle, and her brothers, Henry, August, Arthur, and Albert, and sister, Anna and her husband Bill McCormick. The immediate family will observe a private celebration of life. Known as a giving woman, many will miss Olivia.
