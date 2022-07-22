Olivia Gomez Ramirez, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the age of 87. Olivia was born on June 3, 1935 in Seguin, Texas to Antonio and Andrea Gomez.
Olivia is preceded in death by her grandchild, Alex D. Navarro. She is survived by her children, Darlene Weishaar, Arvin Ramirez, Jr (Lydia), Norma Orta (George T), and Patricia Navarro (Alex); grandchildren, Mark Anthony, Travis Leo, Arvin III, Nicole, Jordan, Andrea, Felicia, Destiny, Ashley, Demetri, Anamarie, and Giovanni; 9 great grandchildren; and four sisters. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church with a procession going to Hill Country Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com visit and select Obituaries.
