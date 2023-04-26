Norman Oscar Kuebel was born to Carl Kuebel & Linda (Kossaeth) Kuebel on December 17, 1935 in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed from this life on April 18, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gladys Zinsmeyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susie M. Kuebel of Spring Branch, Texas; daughters, Kathie Aelvoet & husband, David of Spring Branch; Beverly Kelling & husband, Mark of Hondo; grandchildren, Joshua Kelling & wife, Ifeoma, Lynae (Aelvoet) Duffessy & husband Brandon, Jacob Kelling, Abigail Kelling, Lynette Aelvoet & Lane Aelvoet; great-grandson, Baby Oliver Duffessy, due in September and numerous relatives and dear friends.
Norman was a lifetime member of the First Protestant Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1953 at the age of 17. He attended a trade school for 5 years to be a plumber. Norman was a plumber for 48 years in San Antonio and a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 142. He started with a pick and shovel and ended up being an estimator, foreman and project manager for the same company.
Norman met his future wife Susie in 1958 at Gruene Dance Hall and they were married December 9, 1961. They lived on the Kuebel family ranch that was settled by his great grandfather and has been in the family for more than 150 years. He raised Black Angus cattle, sheep, and Angora and Spanish goats and was a director of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association.
Norman and Susie were avid travelers taking summer family driving trips visiting most of the states and popular historical sites. He enjoyed 9 pin bowling at Spring Branch and Mission Valley Bowling Clubs; even bowling overseas in France, Switzerland, and Scotland. He was active in the community, serving in the Spring Branch Volunteer Fire Department as a Volunteer, Director and President, and together with Susie enjoyed delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.
The Kuebels were active 4-H members in the Sherwood 4-H Club participating in many projects including raising broilers, heifers, and goats. He enjoyed attending his daughters’ and later his grandchildren’s school activities and graduations; sometimes traveling hours to show his support.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. Burial will take place at 11 AM on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
