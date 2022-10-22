Norbert Alvin Jenschke passed peacefully from this life to his eternal reward on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Norbert, 88, was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Hugo and Margaretha Stehling Jenschke on July 3, 1934. On November 19, 1960 he married the love of his life Antoinette Hansmann, for 62 years they shared a marriage that exemplified true love. Norbert and Antoinette raised 3 children, and had 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Family was important to Norbert, whether it was immediate or extended. He worked diligently for 42 years as a licensed plumber with the Arnold Moos Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the simple pleasures of life. Norbert also loved dachshunds, he will be greatly missed by his Cooper “Coopie.” Norbert is survived by his wife Antoinette Hansmann Jenschke, 2 daughters: Deborah Koepp, husband Skylar, Sharon Mosley, husband Arlon, son: Darrell Jenschke, wife Mary, all of New Braunfels, He leaves behind 6 grandsons : Kyle Koepp, wife Janessa, John Jenschke wife Katie, Zachery Mosley, Kameron Koepp wife Bethanny, Mark Jenschke wife Alexis and Tanner Mosley. 3 granddaughters Kourtney Koepp Bierschwale, husband Chad, Tayler Mosley Burkhart, husband Shawn and Amy Mosley Kanewske, husband Justin. He also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren: Audrey, Karson, Kinley, Hudson, Blakely, Arlie, McKenna and Bowen. Survivors also include: Sister Dorothy Lange of Pasadena, TX, Brothers Anthony Jenschke, wife Joyce of Fredericksburg, TX, Elias (E.T.) Jenschke, wife Kathy of Harper, TX. Sister-InLaws Bernice Jenschke of Fredericksburg, TX and Helen Jenschke of Kerrville, TX. Numerous nieces and nephews. Norbert is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Clemens, wife Laura, Leo, wife Helen, Rudolph, wife Rita, Edmund and Benno. Sisters: Eleanor Howell, husband R.H., Margaret Kunz, husband Walter, Theresa Segner, husband Lawrence, Verena Stehling, husband Roman and brother-in-law Alfons Lange. Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. The reciting of the Rosary will begin at 7 pm. Norbert’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, immediately followed by a reception at St. Mary’s Hall, burial will then take place at 1:30 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio. Pallbearers include Norbert’s 6 beloved grandsons. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, or the St. Joseph’s Chapel @ Comal in care of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels' rapid growth expected to slow with amount of land already in use, platted
- Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises over $200K for Crisis Center of Comal County
- Dia de Los Muertos to once again highlight New Braunfels' Hispanic heritage
- Higher penalty fees for construction without permits a possibility for New Braunfels
- New Braunfels sees spike in river refuse, police citations issued during tourist season
- Texas Clay Festival to bring more than 80 artists to Gruene
- LEDERHOSEN LEGACY: The Oompahs enduring test of time
- Soul Searching offers living link to funeral history of New Braunfels
- Wounded warrior gets keys to ‘forever’ home in Canyon Lake
- Transportation, new library listed among potential 2023 New Braunfels bond projects