A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Nicholas J. Sweet, passed away on November 15, 2022, surrounded by family. Nick was born on April 15, 1933, to Joseph (Giuseppe) and Fannie Sweet in Herkimer, New York and was the youngest of 12 children. He spent his childhood days in Herkimer, New York until he enlisted in the Air Force at 20 years old. He married Ada H. Bunce in 1953 and built a family and life together for 69 years.
While in the Air Force, Nick rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He traveled to many areas of the world notably Alaska, Greenland, Vietnam, Germany, and San Antonio, Texas. After 27 ½ years in the Air Force, Nick retired in 1980 and worked for New Braunfels Utilities for 20 years. Nick and Ada were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels and St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas.
Nick loved to fish, travel, and enjoy the company of his family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was often found wearing one of his many Cowboys shirts. While stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, the family would enjoy fishing at Goose Island State Park. He would share many stories about the ‘one that got away’. Nick had a never-ending sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his children and many grandchildren.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Ada, and his children Ken (Wendy) Sweet, Larry (Cheryl) Sweet, Tim (Karen) Sweet, and Karen (Michael) Plankers. He has 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
The family would like to thank Caring Senior Services of New Braunfels for their excellent home health care services.
A burial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio at 10:00 AM, Wednesday November 23, 2022.
We pray Nick’s memory may be a blessing for all. At the family’s request, please make a memorial contribution to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
