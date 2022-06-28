June 12, 2022
Nellie (Nell) Faye Landers passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home in New Braunfels, Texas on June 12, 2022 at the age of 86 years. Survived by her son, Todd G. Landers and his wife, Heather Lee Landers of Falls Church, VA; daughter, Brenda F. Bowman of McMinnville, OR; grandchildren Stacy Ward, Amber Bowman, Jerad Waterhouse, Kelly Loffman and Leslie Waterhouse; and her sister Gloria Payne of San Antonio, TX. Predeceased by husband, James Landers on May 10, 2020 and son, Robert Waterhouse on November 29, 2012. Nell was an active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels and well-loved by fellow congregants. She was also beloved by her neighbors and the community.
