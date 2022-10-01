Nell Rose Kraft gained her angel wings on September 23, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1929, in Sattler, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Linda Rahe, son-in-law, Frank Hinojosa and son-in-law, Johnny Espinosa. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linnell Hinojosa, Eileen Espinosa, Nelvia Meneley and brother, Alton Rahe and wife Yvonne.
Visitation will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5-9 pm with a 7 pm Rosary and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10 am at Saints Peter and Paul Church followed by burial at Saints Peter and Paul cemetery.
