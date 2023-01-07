Nassario E Herrera, Jr (Chicharo)

With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Nasario E Herrera, Jr (Chicharo) on January 2, 2023 at the age of 76 . Born on March 22, 1946 to Nasario Herrera Sr and Prudencia E. Herrera. Nasario was the 1st born of 7 children.
Nasario is survived by his beloved 5 children, Mr. Alex Herrera and Barbie Herrera, Mr. Alfred Herrera and Patricia Herrera, Alma Marie Hensley-Herrera, Mrs. Anita Renea Hensley-Herrera and Luis Miguel Loyola, and Andrew Lee Herrera.
The pride and joy of Nasario were his grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Herrera, Alex Herrera Jr., Juan Carlos Herrera, Clarissa Herrera, Alyssa Herrera, Izabella Marie Herrera, Alaia Maybelline Esquivel, Luis Miguel Loyola Jr., Andrew Lee Herrera Jr., Valentina Roselynn Esquivel, Nasario Mario Herrera, Violet Elizabeth Esquivel, and Vanessa Tiffany Loyola.
He is further survived by brothers and sisters, Stella Herrera Urbana, Raul Herrera, Irma Herrera Aguilar, Alice Sanchez and Gilbert Herrera
Family was a huge part of Nasario’s life. He was a true loving father, grandpa and great great grandpa to all the children. He was a man who if anyone needed help, he would open his door for any family or friends. He loved to always have company around him and he was a true animal lover. He was a person that would light up the room with humor and great music. Everyone that was around him truly loved his company.
He is preceded in death by parents, Nasario Herrera Sr. and Prudencia E Herrera, brother Jimmy Herrera and sister, Valentina Herrera
Nasario was a true Warrior for God. He believed and lived God’s Word, passing that belief on to everyone he met. Our loss is Heaven’s greatest gain.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00-9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Braunfels with burial to follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.