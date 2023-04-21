Nann Francis Chastain Pritchard

October 7, 1925 –
April 18, 2023
On April 18th our sweet angel, Nann Francis, earned her wings and was lifted to the heavens.
Nann was born October 7, 1925, and passed away peacefully after a long life filled with joy and happiness. She was a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy, Corpus Christi, Texas. She is preceded in her death by her mother and father, Ruth and William Chastain, her beloved husband of 66 years George C. Pritchard Jr., her twin sister Emma Wright, sisters Billie Ruth Meda and Naomi Fisher, and nieces Teresa, Mary Kennie, and Michelle Wright.
Nann spent her childhood years in Corpus Christi eventually moving to Houston where she resided until she semi-retired to New Braunfels, Texas. Nann had a very active life as a small business owner in Houston owning the Door Insert Company for over 20 years. Next on her journey was a stop as a realtor for the Guy Chipman Realtors in San Antonio followed by several years as a travel agent for Adios Travel also in San Antonio. Nann enjoyed bowling and gardening as her hobbies. She was a kind and gentle person who was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her “Texas” nieces and nephews: Nann Wright, Leander; Barbara (Kevin) Kemp, Austin; William Wright, Austin; Fred (Kay) Wright, San Antonio; Paul Wright, Corpus Christi; Jay (Beverly) Wright, Conroe; Mark (Cristina) Wright, Mathis as well as numerous great, great great and great great great nieces and nephews. She will be forever missed by all. Special thanks to Dr. Lena Dixit for her excellent care and concern.
Visitation and Vigil Service will be held at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023. Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Cedar Park, Texas at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, with interment and graveside services to follow at Seaside Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas at 3:30 pm.
Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 (512) 259-1610