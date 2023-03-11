Our hearts are mourning the loss of our beloved mother, sister, and friend, Nancy Stewart, who passed away at 82 years young. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Carl Smith, and her much-loved husband, Sam. Nancy is survived by Karen (Bill) Kettlewell, Robin (Kimberly) Barbour, Alice Stewart (Philip May), Danny (Kimberly) Stewart, and John (Jennifer) Stewart. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, David, Colin, Laura, Morgan, Samantha, Linnea, and Alex; her nieces and nephews Stacey, Stephen, Samantha, Catherine, Jessica; and her sister, Pam (Charles) Robinson.
Join us as we celebrate Nancy’s life by gathering at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church on April 1, 2023, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOPE Hospice in New Braunfels, or to New Braunfels Presbyterian Church. Nancy’s interment will be private.
Nancy celebrated life to its fullest with laughter and joy. Nancy loved family celebrations of birthdays and holidays; childhood roller skating and biking in the West University neighborhood of Houston; singing with the Melodots and Choralettes at Lamar High School in Houston; and her church life including the Mary Circle, “Walk to Emmaus” and Stephen Ministry at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church.
She loved the Comal River and good times with family and friends, especially at Heidelberg Lodges and Private Island. Nancy loved dancing the polka and waltz with her husband Sam. They had great adventures traveling together all over the country in their RV with good friends, enjoying campfires and laughter.
She loved time at the Colorado cabin in the fall. She loved roses and spent many happy hours with them at her Houston home. Nancy loved her nursing friends at MD Anderson Hospital. She served as the nurse for Girl Scout Troup 404. She also delighted in Oreo Blizzards and the Gristmill’s fried shrimp.
We will always remember Nancy’s warm, loving heart, laughter, and her bright smile. Many blessings to all of you who touched her life and made it brighter.