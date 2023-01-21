Nancy Anne Deckard could make any curmudgeon laugh. Her passion for family, laughter, and encouraging others has left a legacy that reflects who she was. She lives on in so many! We learned that…. “there is never a wrong time for laughter”, it is possible to herd children with the raise of an eyebrow; a penny saved with powered milk is a penny earned, and “always put on a lipstick before you leave the house”.
She was born to George & Marge (Van Coppenolle) Rinehart on October 24, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
Nancy passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on January 19, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Deckard; daughter, Amy Deckard; brother, Tom Rinehart; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob & Margaret Deckard and brother-in-law, Jack Hurosky.
Nancy is survived by her children, Cathy Thorsbakken (Tim) of Ames, IA, Margie Stinson (Ed) of Kalamazoo, MI, Mary Mills (Jeff) of Austin, TX, Biz Schreiber (Shawn) of Buda, TX, and Bob Deckard (Alyssa) of Belton, TX; sister, Mary Bentley of Mt. Pleasant, MI; twenty-one grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; best friend and adopted dad and grandpa, Bob Williams who made her dreams of travel and companionship come true; numerous nieces & nephews; additional relatives and dear friends.
She attended Central Michigan University and received a teaching degree in special education and biology, graduating AFTER having four kids! Nancy was a special ed pioneer at Mt. Pleasant, MI Day School. Then on to Texas where she was Teacher of the Year 2000 & 2001 at Stafford High School, teaching special education and Vocational Adjustment Class (VAC). She ended her career as VAC Facilitator at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio. After retirement she was selected Volunteer of the Year, as she was a board member and volunteer for CRRC, a volunteer and founding member of Wing Society of CASA of Central Texas, Republic Women, Texas Retired Teachers Association and New Life Children’s Center.
Collecting many books, elephants AND… more books, and in her earlier life, golf, curling, bowling and bridge were her hobbies.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM when a Rosary will be Recited on January 24, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, Texas
A Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30 AM (with a visitation being held one hour prior from 10:30 AM until service time) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake with Father Dennis Jarzombek as the Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA of Central Texas Inc.), 1619 E. Common Street, suite 301, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or Community Resource & Recreation Center (CRRC), 1917 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
