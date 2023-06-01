MSGT Patrick Floyd Eugene Mollenhauer, USAF, Ret.

Pat Mollenhauer was born to Henry and Erna Schneider Mollenhauer on July 23, 1937. in the Comal Town portion of New Braunfels, Texas. He passed from this life on May 24, 2023 in New Braunfels at the age of 85. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Eunice O’Niel, brother-in-law, Kelcy O’Niel, and son-in-law, Robert Markgraf, Jr.
Surviving him, are his loving wife, Doris, daughter, Suzanne Markgraf, son, Steven Mollenhauer and wife, Lisa, daughter, Sharon Phillips and husband, Brent; grandchildren, Matthew Markgraf, Melissa Wells and husband Jon, Amanda Dodson and husband, Zachary, Kimberly Mollenhauer, Sara Conley and husband, Nick, and Thomas Phillips; great grandchildren, Liam Wells, Everett Wells, and Madeleine Wells and brother-in-law, Norman Hummel and wife, Dora.
Pat started school at Lamar Elementary and graduated from the New Braunfels High School. As a student, he went to work at the Neu Braunfelser Zeitung learning the printing trade.
He met his bride to be, Doris Hummel, on the dance floor at Echo Hall. They spent 66 years together dancing and traveling. Pat joined the Air Force and he and Doris, together with their children spent 20 years seeing different parts of the world. While in Germany, they were able to meet their German relatives. On one of their return trips to Germany, the German relatives took them to Silesia in Poland. Formerly a part of Germany, it is where their ancestors migrated from. After retirement from the Air Force, Pat became a mail carrier and made new friends with his mail patrons.
As a young boy, Pat enjoyed swimming in the Comal River where he learned how to swim before Schlitterbahn came along. He totally enjoyed fishing whether trot line fishing with his father and brother-in-law in the Guadalupe River or after the children became adults, with his son fishing in the mountain streams of Wyoming and with his son-in-law in the Gulf of Mexico.
After both retired from the work force, they took many trips to the Midwest to go dancing. Both enjoyed dancing and meeting people who had the same love of dancing. They helped start the Goodtime Polka and Waltz Club, Pat serving as the first president.
Volunteering at the Sophienburg Museum was a learning experience about the history of New Braunfels. Scanning old negatives was a task they both looked forward to.
Visitation with family will take place at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Sunday, June 4th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 5th, at 10:00 AM at First Protestant Church followed by a reception.
Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to First Protestant Church or to the Eden Hill Benevolence Fund.
