MSgt Lawrence Lee Lewallen (Ret. AF), a veteran of the Vietnam war and long-time resident of Colorado Springs, passed away June 30, 2022.
Bud/Larry as he was known to many was born June 3, 1936 in Meadville, Missouri to Buford/George and Rosella Lewallen and had three siblings. After graduation from high school, Bud enlisted in the US Air Force where he completed 20 years (1956-1976) of service with tours to Canada, Germany and Thailand. During his time in the Air Force, Larry received 3 Air Force Commendation medals, a Vietnam Service medal and a Good Conduct medal. He also completed a degree in Accounting (UNC-Greely) and moved on to graduate studies.
MSgt Lawrence L. Lewallen worked for the Department of Aerospace Studies at UNC and NTS in Denton Texas and distinquished himself by meritorious service at UNC and CSU in the training of over 400 Air Force ROTC cadets.
Larry also worked for the city of Colorado Springs for the Department City Manager and also an accountant for the Colorado Springs airport.
Larry married Elizabeth Reid and they had two daughters Laura Lee and Deborah.
Years later Larry was blessed to meet and marry Catherine Louise Gras of New Braunfels, Texas. Catherine and Lawrence enjoyed traveling together by cruise ship to many cities throughout the world including Bejing, Anchorage, Ephesus and St. Petersburg.
Larry is preceded in deth by his first wife Elizabeth, sibling Louise and daughter Deborah. He is survived by his 7 grand children and 11 great-grandchildren.
At an unplanned later date, American Legion Post 209 will hold a Vietnam memorial service. His ashes will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetary in San Antonio, TX where he will always be remembered by all for his service to our country.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America)
VVA Chapter #1075
PO Box 38974
Colorado Springs, CO
80937-8974
719-650-1513