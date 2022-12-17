Minerva Gutierrez, also known as Minnie to most and Nivie to family, passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, in El Paso, Texas. She was born on June 19th, 1951, in central Texas and was the middle child to Isidro and Viviana Gutierrez. Minnie graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1970, attended St. Phillip’s College in San Antonio, and earned her associate degree in Occupational Therapy. In 1989, she was offered a position at a new hospital in El Paso and jumped on the opportunity. In El Paso, she made many friends at work, church, and places she came to enjoy. She loved old movies and enjoyed seeing her favorite actors, such as John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Jane Wyman, and Betty Davis. She also loved listening to her favorite artists, such as Johnny Rodriguez, Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, and the greatest of all time, Whitney Houston. Her love for God, family, and work was never-ending. She planned to retire, travel, and settle back in New Braunfels. Her presence is here, her heart is still beating through our memories, and those who knew her will never forget her impact on them. El Paso’s star on the mountain has one less light.
Minnie is survived by her daughter: Amanda (Tammy), brothers: Genovevo (Maria) and Bernie, sisters: Frankie, Lizzie (Richard), Nancy (Sammy), and Dora, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be two services held to honor Minnie. The first will occur at Zoeller Funeral Home (615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130) on Saturday, January 7th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (CST), with a reception to follow. She will then be cremated and brought to El Paso for the second service that will take place at First Baptist Church (805 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79902) on Friday, January 27th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm (MST). Plans for her burial next to her parents will be sometime in June.