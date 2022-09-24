Mildred Louise Krause was called home to be with the Lord Jesus on September 18, 2022. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends during those last precious days, who all sought to show Louise the importance that she had played in the many lives that she had touched so deeply. Her welcoming smiles, hugs and warm conversations plus a kitchen that was full of homemade baked goods and food will be always remembered with great fondness and gratitude. She was an encourager, tirelessly building up confidence in her kids and grandchildren. She truly and happily lived a life of service to others.
Mildred Louise Taylor was born in San Angelo, TX on July 15, 1932. She went to school in Bulverde, TX and graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1951. She was the Post Master of Spring Branch Texas Post Office from September 30, 1955 to October 1957.
On June 30, 1956, Louise was blessed to marry the love of her life, Lawrence Dee Krause. They raised four sons and started and ran LD Krause Construction Company together and spent the majority of their lives on the Krause Ranch. They loved to travel and were fortunate to share many vacations exploring the United States and even Canada together. Around every bend in their adventures, Louise was known to exclaim, “Oh Look Honey!” And then around the next bend, “Oh Look Honey!” much to the amusement of her husband. They had many good times in their 65 years together.
Louise was preceded in death by her mother Maggie Taylor; brother Frank Taylor; sister Patty Boetcher, and husband Lawrence Krause. She is survived by her sister Jane Chappell; sons Justin, Dillon, Ryon and wife Rene, Clint and wife D’Ann; grandsons Clayton and wife Taelar, Hesston and wife Linzee, Wyatt, William, Court and Cash Krause; great-grandsons Orrin and Casey and great grand-daughter Carter and one more on the way.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 29, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. The funeral service will be Friday September 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, officiated by Pastors Luke Allison and Don Ofsdahl. Burial will follow at Krause Ranch Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or a donation may be made in honor of Louise to a charity of your choice.
