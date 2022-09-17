Mike H. Parker, Jr., age 99, was called home with the Lord on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and his loving wife.
He leaves behind two children, James (Joni) and Caroline, as well as many grandchildren.
A graveside service is being held at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery, 2951 TX 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2 pm.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Parker family.
Commented