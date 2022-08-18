March 15, 1945 ~ August 16, 2022
Michael George Schwab was born to Alfred & Hilda (Reininger) Schwab on March 15, 1945 in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed from this life on August 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 77.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Jane Schwab and his wife, Annette Marie “Offerman” Schwab who passed away in November of 2019.
He is survived by his children, Karen Schwab of New Braunfels, Sherri Maruska, husband, Kyle and granddaughter, Rylee Jo of Taylor and Daniel Schwab of New Braunfels and numerous other relatives and dear friends.
Mickey and his wife, Annette, were the proud owners of Schwab’s Sausage Haus and BBQ in New Braunfels, Texas for 32 years. They also owned and operated their own funnel cake wagon. Their funnel cakes quickly became a big part of many civic events including Wassailfest, Wurst Fest, Unicorn Football games and the Comal County Fair.
Mickey loved all things gambling, including playing poker and betting on the horse races. On Monday nights, he was always ready to cheer for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. However, his favorite pastime was watching his granddaughter, Rylee Jo Maruska, play softball. He was her biggest fan.
Mickey was a parishioner of both Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date.
A Visitation will be held with the Schwab Family from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Rosary will follow at 10:00 AM and then a Memorial Service will follow the Rosary at 10:30 AM.
