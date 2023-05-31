Michael Douglas Lee passed away May 10, 2023. He was born December 1, 1946, in Evant, Texas to O. J. Lee and Iona Gent Lee. He was educated in Evant public schools and was a proud Evant Elk. He attended Tarleton State College before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1970. During three college summers he worked with friends from his hometown on a commercial salmon fishing boat in Alaska. After college he served in the Army National Guard. He jumped out of airplanes and assured the family he would not be enjoying that activity again. He earned an MBA from the University of Houston-Victoria in 1983. Over the course of his 52-year career, he worked for Brazos Electric Power Cooperative (Waco, Texas), South Texas Electric Cooperative (Victoria, Texas), Deep East Texas EC (San Augustine, Texas), Alexander Utility Engineering (San Antonio, Texas), New Braunfels Utilities, and he retired in January 2022 from Lower Colorado River Authority.
Mickey had many interests and if he set out to accomplish something, it would be done to perfection. His favorite hobby was restoring old cars. Many people have seen the 1972 Camaro and 1972 El Camino around town. Both vehicles are awaiting some tweaking to get back on the road. He also enjoyed skiing on the slopes of Colorado, especially after he qualified for the $0 senior lift ticket!
Mickey’s family moved to New Braunfels in 1996. He immersed himself in the community and he was a loyal supporter of the town’s activities and anything Unicorn. He will be remembered for his smile, his kindness, and his love of muscle cars. His favorite time of the year was Wurstfest with all the great music and food.
Even though he was better than most at taking care of himself by eating right, exercising, hydrating, and getting enough sleep, he was plagued with more than his share of medical problems. He was ill every day of his retirement. He would advise anyone to go now and do whatever it is that you might be saving to do later. Make memories with your loved ones. Live.
He was preceded in death by his parents O. J and Ona Lee; Melanie Sullivan, the mother of his son Ryan; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beverly Broderick Lee; his son Ryan and wife Briana; his daughter Bonnie; Nate Green; his sister Sherry Hartnett and husband Bryan; sister-in-law Peggy Kellough; grandchildren Keelan, Declan and Ashlan Lee; nieces Lindsay and Laci Hartnett; Jennifer Mace and husband Brett; nephew Ken Kellough and wife Trish; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, too many friends to list from everywhere he lived, and his beloved poodle Ida.
A Celebration of Life – resort casual please - will be held June 3, 2023 at Fiddler’s Gruene at www.gruenehomesteadinn.com, formerly Tavern in the Gruene, in New Braunfels beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donating to www.headwatersatthecomal.com or the Chris Elam Comer Scholarship Trust in Evant.