It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael Clyde Morse of New Braunfels, TX on January 6, 2023 at the age of 71 years. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 49 years, Gloria, children Matthew (Ashley) and Timothy (Sharon) and his six grandchildren, Kristina, Jack, Ethan, Kate, Ben and Brynn and brothers Steve (Pam) and Doug (Claire), as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Clothilde Morse.
After completing studies at Alvin Junior College where he majored in Journalism, Mike worked for over thirty years as a computer and telecom technician for Texaco (Chevron) in Houston, Texas. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and volunteered his time with the local food pantry. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to New Braunfels where, in 2012, they opened a HoneyBaked Ham franchise store they would operate for the next six years. Mike spent most of his free time enjoying the outside where one could find him tending to the yard, building fires in the outdoor fireplace or just hanging out on the back porch. His greatest joy was his six grandchildren and his time spent with them.
A service of worship and celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on January 21, 2023 at Lux Funeral Home with the Rev. Monica Smith presiding.
Memorial Donations may be made in Michael Morse’s name to the Nehemiah Center (302 Nolan Street, Navasota, TX 77868), a Christian based after-school program for at-risk children.
