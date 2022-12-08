Michael (“Big Red”) Roger Linscomb, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Mike loved his family, his friends, and his faith. He was well known for his compassion, quick-wit, and great sense of humor. Most of us know he had a special vocabulary all his own! He will truly be missed.
Mike was born to Latney and Belle (Middleton) Linscomb in Freer, Texas, on September 11, 1941. He grew up in various Humble camps across Texas and graduated from Luling High School (1960) where he was a star athlete and an All-State trombone player in the band.
In 1962 & 1963, Mike attended University of Texas and Southwest Texas University before beginning his career with Exxon. He began as an operator at the King Ranch Gas Plant where he worked until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Mike was a Sergeant who proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1967 until he was wounded during Operation PEGASUS. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroism and honorably discharged in 1969.
After his military service, Mike resumed his career with Exxon and excelled in the various positions he held in several different departments over his 39 years of service to the company. Upon his retirement in 2001, Mike and Barbara relocated to New Braunfels to be near his aging parents—and decided to stay indefinitely. They joined New Braunfels Presbyterian Church where Mike served as a greeter and an usher as well as lent his talents to several church committees. Many life-long friends were made through serving God alongside His people.
Mike loved hunting, fishing, and was an avid golfer—achieving his second hole-in-one just a month before his passing! He enjoyed high school and college football (especially his Texas Longhorns) – but his FAVORITE team was ANY team being coached by his favorite coach of all—his grandson, Coach Zack Linscomb!
Michael is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 52 years, Barbara (Barton) Linscomb; sons Brian Linscomb (Colleen), and Carl Linscomb; daughter, Michel Elder (Mike); grandchildren, Zack Linscomb (Karen), Kelsey Linscomb (Matt Manning), Matthew Elder (Kaleigh), Katie Elder (Nathan Leeds), Shawn Linscomb, Megan Montenegro (Roberto), Josh Linscomb (Kylee); 22 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); Sister-in-Law, Phillis Linscomb, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends—as well as his feline compadre, Louie Louie Linscomb.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, brother John Linscomb, and his precious daughter, Dana Marie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.
A public viewing & visitation for Michael will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A church service will occur on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, 373 Howard St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Church service will be Livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page. A burial with army honors will occur Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Luling City Cemetery, Crockett St, Luling, TX.
