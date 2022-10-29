Melvin Ray Pankau, 85, passed away peacefully at his home and went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born March 17, 1937 to Walter and Helga (Strempel) Pankau of Seguin.
He went to school in Navarro, graduated from Seguin High School and then proudly served in the United States Navy. He married Betty Jean Heise in 1958 and they had three daughters. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He started his long-standing career in Seguin with what is now CenterPoint Energy and moved his family to several Texas cities, including Hondo, Hallettsville, Portland, Pleasanton and New Braunfels and made many friends along the way. He came full circle as the manager in Seguin, where he retired after 39 years in 1998. He enjoyed dancing (including square dancing), 9-pin bowling, dominoes, fishing and especially hunting. Over the years he served his communities as a volunteer firefighter, and as a member of the Rotary Club, Eagles Club and the Chambers of Commerce. He faithfully served his Lutheran churches as a youth group leader, treasurer, church council member and church usher. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels and had a strong faith in God. He and Betty instilled the love of travel to their daughters with a family vacation somewhere every year and had visited 49 of the 50 states. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs as well as his fishing and hunting shows.
Survivors are his loving wife and schatzie of 64 years, Betty Jean (Heise) Pankau, daughter Vanesa (Pankau) Hybner and husband David, daughter Monica (Pankau) Gould and husband Steve, and daughter Melanie (Pankau) Murray and husband Matt. He was “Opa” to his Grandchildren: Shannon Hybner, Megan (Hybner) Stanush and husband Benjamin, Steve Gould, Jr and wife Amber, Michelle (Gould) Nelson and husband Blake, Samuel and Kaleb Murray; Great Grandchildren: Wesley Stanush, Ciarra (Nelson) Roberts and husband Cale, Kayla, Braide, Elijah, Honora and Isaiah Nelson; and Great-Great Grandchildren: Mallory, Scarlett and Dane Roberts. He is also survived by his sister Betty Jean Schlichting and twin brother Milton Pankau and wife Pat, sister-in-law Diana Kneupper and husband Wray.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helga Pankau, brother Clifford Pankau and his wife Anona, brother-in-law Harvey Schlichting, niece Jeanine Schneider and her husband Glenn, his in-laws Theo and Wilma Heise, sister-in-law Marilyn Helmke and her husband Lester and nephew Curtis Nothey.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 30th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, November 1st at 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Melvin’s grandsons Benjamin Stanush, Steven Gould, Jr., Samuel Murray and Kaleb Murray and nephews Jeff Schlichting, Freddy Moore and Justin Kneupper.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund or a charity of one’s choice.
“Well done, good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21
