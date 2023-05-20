Maurice LaDale Brimmage, 88, also known as Dale, LaDale, PePaw, and Mr. B, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, surrounded by his four children at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Dale loved spending time with his family while telling stories and laughing. He had a fun spirit and liked to joke and play with everyone around him. He was especially fond of greeting people using nicknames and comical phrases. Dale also took great pleasure in helping others in need.
Dale enjoyed fishing, reading, fixing things around the house and working on his kids’ cars even if nothing was broken (he claimed anything can be fixed with duct tape and bailing wire), following the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs, and keeping up with his kids and grandkids and participating in their many and various activities. To create special time with his grandkids, Dale created “PePaw Camp” where he would take them to Landa Park to feed the ducks, ride the train and play on the playground.
Always the first person awake in the house in the morning, the next person awake was greeted with a fully cooked breakfast which usually consisted of cinnamon rolls, bacon, sausage, eggs, toast, breakfast tacos, milk and juices. When working, Dale made sure he was the first one in the office or school so he could have fresh coffee made for all those that showed up after him.
Dale was born on January 25, 1935 in Dial, Texas to Thelmar and Clara Brimmage. After graduating from Honey Grove High School, Dale went on to earn both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University Commerce). From 1957 to 1963, Dale served in the Army and Army Reserves. On June 4, 1961, Dale married his best friend and the love of his life, Billie Beth Manning Brimmage.
After obtaining his Master’s degree, Dale taught school for a couple of years before beginning his long-term career with Science Resource Associations (SRA), a subsidiary of IBM. After retiring from SRA, Dale went back into education as a high school career counselor in the Judson Independent School District. After retiring from Judson ISD, Dale joined Billie in her cake baking business and they both baked and delivered cakes for all sorts of special occasions. The family recalls one special memory of the precarious five-level wedding cake delivery and set up that came with some unexpected events and required on-site emergency cake surgery. Unable to truly retire, Dale could also be spotted around town doing odd jobs, like working at Camp Warnecke in the summers and delivering flowers to people for special occasions.
Dale was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels for some 47 years where he taught Sunday school classes, drove the church van to pick up senior church members, and was in charge of staffing the ushers for Sunday morning services. Dale was also a member of the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club and volunteered his time with several organizations over the years, including the Comal County Senior Citizen Center and Comal County Child Advocacy Group.
Dale is survived by his four children, Maurice (Marty) LaDale Brimmage, Jr. and his wife, Amy of Dallas, Texas, Jerome Brimmage and his wife Leslie of Lufkin, Texas, Rene Brimmage of New Braunfels, and Laurie Beth Leavers of Waco, Texas, in addition to eight grandchildren including Jacob Brimmage and wife, Kirsten, Caleb Brimmage, Elizabeth Manning Brimmage, Maurice (Trey) LaDale Brimmage III, Catherine Brimmage, Sanden Leavers, Kacy Leavers and Benjamin Leavers, as well as one great-granddaughter, Blake Brimmage; his sister-in-law Patsy Edwards and husband, Tommie, niece Lorie Edwards Morris and nephew Trey Edwards and wife, Denise; and his cousin, Daisy Francis. He is also survived by many other family members and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Thelmar and Clara Brimmage, his wife, Billie Beth Manning Brimmage, his oldest granddaughter Rebecca Buchanan Brimmage, and his life-long friend and double cousin, John W. “Sonni” Francis.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Betty and Larry Hildebrand and their daughters, Keri Rodriguez and Bethany Moore for always being there to help Dale after Billie passed away, and to the many caregivers from Home Instead including Misty Juarez who provided such good care of him for the past several years. The family would also like to thank the New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics for their assistance to Dale over the past few months, as well as the nurses and staff of Hope Hospice for their loving care of Dale during his final days.
There will be a service to celebrate Dale’s life on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, Texas.
Those wishing to honor his life may make a donation to the Rebecca Buchanan Brimmage Foundation at www.RallyWithRebecca.org or to the First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels at www.fumcnb.org.