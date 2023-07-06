Matthew Hernandez passed away on July 2, 2023, at the age of 32. Arrangements pending with Jimmy Castillo at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.
Most Popular
Articles
- WATERWAY WARNING: Canyon Lake officials urge caution ahead of July 4 weekend
- Former teacher takes over as New Braunfels ISD director of communications
- New Braunfels Police Department releases list of 5 ‘most wanted’ suspects
- Stage 3 drought triggers in New Braunfels, Comal County spark different reaction from water utilities
- HOUSE ALWAYS WINS: New Braunfels market has more inventory, but home prices remain high
- New Braunfels PD officer retires after 46-year career
- Landa Park again set to host New Braunfels' Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
- Proposed multifamily development denied following deadlock on vote, lack of motion at New Braunfels Council meeting
- DOWNTOWN OVERHAUL: Cleanup underway as New Braunfels' Co-Op Marketplace takes shape
- Carroll C. Schumann