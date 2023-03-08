Mathew Taylor Lindsey, 22, of Canyon Lake, Texas, was taken from us too soon after being hit head-on by a drunk driver on February 26,2023 in Spicewood, Texas.
Mathew was born in New Braunfels, Tx to Amy Cadman (Lux) and Chat Lindsey on January 16, 2001. Mathew attended Southwest High School and graduated in December 2018. He also attended Gary Job Corps Center wherehe recieved his welding certificate in 2019.
Mathew is preceded in death by his grandfather Clint Tackert and sibling Jeffery Cadman
Mathew is survived by his parents Amy Cadman and Chat Lindsey; stepparents Kenneth Cadman and Misty Hulse. Siblings: Austyn Tieman of Stillwater, OK; Dallas Decker of San Antonio; Dakota Lindsey of Canyon Lake; Ciera Lindsey of Canyon Lake; Sheena Mackey of Canyon Lake; Dwain Cadman of Canyon Lake; and Cody Bulford of Canyon Lake. Grandparents: Joy Tackert of San Antonio; Glen and Cheryle Lux of Bulverde; Retha and Kenneth Poch of Seadrift; John and Becky Hulse of Canyon Lake. Aunts and Uncles: Megan Lux-Hall and Keith Hall of San Antonio, Mandy and Todd Stone of New Braunfels; Monica and Christopher Kitzel of Canyon Lake; Hazel Reaves of Seadrift; and Daniel Hargrove of Floresville. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life for Mathew will be March 18, 2023 from 11am-3pm at Canyon Springs Clubhouse located at 691 Canyon Springs Dr. Canyon Lake Tx. 78133. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to donate to Gary Job Corps or M.A.D.D. in Mathew’s name.