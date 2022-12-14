Marydean Walden Barron Motz went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 98. She was born to William Thomas Barron, Jr. and Julia Louise Terrell Barron on September 4, 1924 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married Charles Motz on November 30, 1946 in Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, a daughter, Julia Alice Motz Lehmann and a sister Virginia Barron Price and brother-in-law Bruce Price.
Mrs. Motz graduated from the University of Texas with a BS in HE in 1946 and entered graduate school. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She had worked as a Secretary for the US Air Force and as a Substitute teacher. Most of her life she was a homemaker.
She was a member of Christ Our King Anglican Church. She was a charter member and past president of Comal County Genealogy Society; of Comal Springs Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century; of Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims; a member of Moon McGehee Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas: past Regent of James Jack Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; a member of Colonial Dames of America; The Huguenot Society; The Jamestowne Society; Colonial Order of the Crown; Magna Charter Dames and Barons; Presidential Families of America; David Crockett Chapter, US Daughters of 1812; Comal County Panhellenic, CSAACC.
Among her volunteer work, she was a Campfire Girls Bluebird Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday School Teacher, and St. John’s Bargain Box volunteer. She was still volunteering at the SOS Food Bank at the age of 98.
She is survived by 3 sons: Charles Motz IV and wife Deborah of New Braunfels, Barron Thomas Motz and wife Michelle of Oglesby, and William Andrew Motz and wife Heather of Mason, a daughter: Anne Elizabeth Wood and husband Hugh of Tucker, GA, a son-in-law: Dennis E. Lehmann, 16 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm. Services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Christ Our King Anglican Church with a Reception to follow. Burial will be in San Marcos City Cemetery, San Marcos, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be given to Hope Hospice, Christ our King Anglican Church Building Fund, or a charity of your choice. A special thank you to Rose Mary a true friend and gift from God.
