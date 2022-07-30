Mary Jane Trahan Cathcart went to be with our Lord on July 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband S.L. Cathcart Jr, and son S.L. Cathcart III. She is survived in death by son Allan Cathcart and wife Alma, son Kenny Cathcart and wife Beth, and daughter Deborah Fikac and husband Tommy. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and a sister, Suzanne Weekly.
She was born & raised in Lafayette Louisiana until she moved to Texas in 1964. She was a member of Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was a member of St. Ann’s Christian Mothers Society. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and enjoyed sewing, cooking and community volunteering.
Visitation will begin 9:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until service time. Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Brice Fikac, Brad Fikac, Greg Cummings, Carl Eckford, Logan Hearon & Carter Hearon
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one’s choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Cathcart family.
