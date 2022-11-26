Mary Jane Sultenfuss went to meet our Lord God on November 16, 2022, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her husband, Gerard. They were married 62 years and made their residence in Garden Ridge. She is also survived by her daughter Diana of Marion; her son Ronald and his wife Naomi of San Antonio; and her good friend Rosalinda Hernandez. All of them assisted in her care.
She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, Martha Albert, Valerian Bayer Jr., Franklin Dean Bayer and his wife Anne Marie, and numerous nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her siblings, Anita O’Neil and Phillip Bayer.
Mary Jane was proud to have completed her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in English at the University of Texas at San Antonio.