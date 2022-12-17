Mary Helen Gomez, 77, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on December 11, 2022 at the Tree Care Living Center in Selma, Texas. She was born to Benito Castilleja and Ofilia Lopez Castilleja in New Braunfels, Texas on September 6, 1945.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Hernandez; son, Julian Gomez, Jr. and Cindy Gomez; daughter, Anita Soto; son, Fred Gomez and wife Barbara; son, Roger Gomez, and son, Javier Gomez and wife Jennifer; sisters, Josefina Castilleja Velasquez, Paula Gomez, and Esperanza Trevino; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian Gomez; daughter, Patricia Gomez; brother, Benito Castilleja; and sister, Dolores Gomez.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery # 1.
