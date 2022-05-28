Mary Garza Tamayo, 88, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on May 23, 2022. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was born to Felix and Olivia (Zamora) Garza on June 2, 1933, in New Braunfels, Texas. She lived a long and beautiful life, full of love, travel, music and family.
She laid eyes on the love of her life, Hector Tamayo, when she was only 14 and knew immediately she would one day marry him. They shared over 66 years of devotion and love. During that time, they welcomed 4 children, Sally, Meg, David and Georgie, and multiple grandchildren into the family. Mary traveled the world with Hector their first 20 years of marriage while he served honorably in the United States Air Force. During that time, Mary experienced love, wonder and grew closer to not only her husband, but to her Catholic faith. Mary’s love of singing would manifest after Hector retired from the Air Force. After moving back to New Braunfels, Mary asked the then Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul church if she could start a youth choir in 1972. Her wish was granted. After 40+ years of service in Youth Music Ministry, Mary retired as the Youth Choir Director in 2014. Mary’s early career began in banking, starting with First Federal Savings and Loan of New Braunfels. She also worked at New Braunfels High School for many years, we believe to keep an eye on her own kids. Her final job took her all the way to retirement after many years with Detex Corporation, where she worked as a secretary and translator for Spanish-speaking customers, traveling to multiple countries during her employment.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Olivia Garza, her daughter, Meg Tamayo-Lester, brothers Felix Jr., Carlos and Ismael Garza.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Hector Tamayo; children Sally (husband Michael) Stoneking of Austin, David (wife Sheilah) Tamayo of Mebane, NC, and Georgie (husband Chris) Clemens, of Chapel Hill, NC. Grandchildren Ryan Stoneking of Atlanta, GA, Kelcie Stoneking of Burnet, TX; Claire Tamayo of Charlotte, NC, Michael Tamayo of Salt Lake City, UT, David Tamayo Jr. of Mebane, NC; Rebecca, Nick, Jack, Gus and Henry Clemens of Chapel Hill, NC; along with a host of loving extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31 from 5:00 – 9:00PM at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Rosary will be said at 7:00PM. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be conducted on June 1 at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. Graveside services will be held immediately following the Funeral Mass at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, also in New Braunfels. A Reception will be held at the Church at 1:00PM.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to: Sts. Peter and Paul Youth Ministry Retreat Scholarship Fund, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Tamayo family.
