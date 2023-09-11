Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Dardeau (formerly Betty Lancaster) passed away on August 22, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 98. She was born to Clovis and Helen Dardeau on July 16, 1925 in Lawtell, Louisiana, and was the youngest of three daughters (her sisters were Helen “Tootsie” Dardeau and Dorothy Dardeau Springer), all raised in Houston, Texas. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1942, and attended the University of Texas at Austin. She married Dr. York Lancaster on December 4, 1948, in New Braunfels, Texas, and they moved to Port Lavaca in 1952, where they raised four children.
In Port Lavaca, Betty was active in the Republican Party, the PTA, and the Women’s Medical Auxiliary of Victoria. She played the piano by ear, designed and made clothes for her family, drapes for our house, and costumes for numerous school productions on her sewing machine. She loved art and occasionally oil painted, but was also good with a hammer and nail. She also played the accordion, and every December, serenaded those in nursing homes and hospitals. She supported her twin sons in Boy Scouts and her daughters in Brownies and Girl Scouts, being a troop leader for several years. She was a proponent of integration in the schools and helped start the future nurses club at the high school. She was always preserving, pickling, and cooking for her family and those who were ill, as well as many of the brothers at the Oblate Villa (who spent their summers in Port Lavaca). She was never idle and provided a great example of being a dedicated, loving parent, church member, and a citizen. Betty worked with Barbara Rigby, a local teacher, to get the first library established in Port Lavaca, raising and donating money and books. She also was responsible for getting the first Park Commission established, to prevent private use of city-owned park land. She started a clean-up and beautification campaign in the city in 1959, and planted day lilies and oleanders all around the city. A year later, she solicited help from garden clubs, Scouts, family, and friends from Port Lavaca and Victoria, and, rooting all of the oleanders herself, organized and helped plant oleanders to beautify US Highway 87, all the way from Port Lavaca to Victoria — some 27 miles — earning her the nickname “Betty Oleander.” She belonged to the glee club, and worked with various charitable organizations. She loved to dance and organized/ choreographed / danced in fun routines for charity events through the years. She also bowled in a local league, was a formidable opponent in a local bridge club, and enjoyed bird hunting. She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and had a strong faith. Much of her life was spent in service to others.