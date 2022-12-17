With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary “Dede” Middleton, our loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 11, 2022.
She left us while sleeping peacefully and completely pain free. Dede was in the care of Abundant Hospice in San Antonio, Texas. She was in her 73rd year.
She married Ron Middleton, the love of her life on May 23, 1971. Ron and Dede met in La Porte, Texas at the local swimming pool where they both were lifeguards. They spent the early years of their marriage coaching the swim team. In August of 1978, they moved to Boerne, Texas to their forever home with their three young children.
She was the beloved mother of David, Lath, and Sandy, and proud grandmother to Cade, Ellis, Maddie, Layton, Zada, and Zailey. She was a loving mother-in-law to Dandy, Jamie, and Doug.
Dede lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, avid gardener, and the best chocolate chip cookie maker in Texas. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
