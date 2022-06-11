Mary Ann “Omie” (Busch) Lehmann, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to her eternal resting place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the age of 76 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. Mary Ann came into the world on January 10, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas to parents Malford and Matilda (Schwarz) Busch. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School until 8th grade and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Larry Lehmann, shortly after graduation and the two were wed on January 8,1966. For their first two years of marriage, they lived in Berlin, Germany where Larry was stationed while in the Army. They moved home to New Braunfels in 1968; where they raised two sons, Kevin and Keenan, and one daughter, Kim. Mary Ann and Larry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2016 surrounded by family and friends.
Mary Ann attended business school in San Antonio and at various times worked as a dental assistant, teller and office assistant, but the highlight of her life was being a very involved stay-at-home mom. She was a Boy Scout den mother, a Girl Scout leader, a 4-H volunteer and served as a reading volunteer and PTC president at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. She loved being a mother and grandmother. Her home was a second home to all her grandchildren where they loved baking with her, playing games, and celebrating holidays steeped in beloved traditions and her fantastic cooking. She loved attending their school functions to cheer them on and was famous for her ability to help her grandkids win countless tri-color ribbons at the Comal County Fair with their homemaking projects.
She was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, she was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery program, a long-time member of Catholic Daughters including two terms as Regent of the New Braunfels Court of Catholic Daughters #2085, a volunteer at the Sophienburg Museum Archives, a member of the Red Hat Society, and a proud Aggie mom. She loved singing in the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie and was proud to be a Daughter of the Republic of Texas.
Mary Ann and Larry enjoyed traveling to many states and countries. In 2009, they visited 35 German villages of their ancestors. Mary Ann was passionate about genealogy and learning about her heritage. She was thrilled to have tracked down information going back eleven generations. In the last few years, Mary Ann discovered a love of watercolors and painting. Her children proudly display her artwork in their homes. She leaves behind a legacy of a life lived full of love, faith, and family.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lehmann, her parents, Malford and Matilda (Schwarz) Busch and in-laws, Erwin and Valeska (Krueger) Lehmann.
She is survived by her son Kevin Lehmann and wife Sharon; daughter Kimberly (Lehmann) Gonzalez and husband Mario; son Keenan Lehmann and wife Sondra; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her Omie, Andrew Lehmann, Amber Lehmann, Joseph Shartzer, Kayla Skinner, Lee Skinner, Julia Skinner, Matilyn Gonzalez, and Grant Gonzalez, great-grandchildren Klayton and Aiden Shartzer; niece and loving caregiver, Karen (Lehmann) Dodson, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Sunday, June 12th at 5:00pm. The vigil and rosary will follow the visitation at 6:00pm at the Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 13th at 10:00am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Center followed by an internment service at 1:30pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Lehmann, Grant Gonzalez, Trey Lehmann, Steve Trotter, Randy DeBacker, Larry Wesch, and Joseph Shartzer. The honorary pallbearer is Devin Lehmann. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers of Senior Helpers and the staff at Hope Hospice who lovingly helped care for her.
Donations in Mary Ann’s honor may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic High School, c/o Kim Gonzalez, 6720 FM 482, New Braunfels, Texas 78132 or to Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.net/donate or by mail at 611 N Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
