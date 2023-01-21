Marvin Willie Kraft, Jr., born to Marvin Kraft, Sr. and Gertrude (Gertie) Oelkers Kraft in March of 1941, passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas on January 19, 2023.
Marvin was a lifelong farmer and rancher, taking great pride in raising high quality Polled Herefords. He was an avid hunter, scoring his prized Elk in Colorado.
Marvin was known to many by his grade-school nickname of “Puffy”. He could often be found after a hard day’s work at the Trough in Barbarossa, telling tall tales to life-long friends or over a game of cards with their card group on the weekends.
Marvin put great value on spending time with his family, always eager to have gatherings at his house or ranch. He is survived by the love of his life, Diane Phillippe who he was married to for 61 years, his son Jeff Kraft and wife Carrie, and his daughter Raquel Werner and husband Karl. He has 5 adult grandchildren: Meagan Hall and husband Justin, Sam Kraft and wife Erica, Paige Herzog and husband Eric, Derrick Werner, and Katie Werner, along with 7 great-grandchildren.
He will be honored at a small private graveside service. A public celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 26th at The Country Church, 1005 W. FM 78, Marion, Texas 78124.
His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), Hope Hospice (www.hopehospice.net), or to The Country Church in Marion (thecountrychurch.com). To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.