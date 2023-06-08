Martin (Marty) Ila Nealeigh was called home on the afternoon of 30 May 2023 at the age of 88 years. Marty came into this world on 6 October 1934, delivered into the care of his parents Martin L. Nealeigh and Frances L. Nealeigh, née Stubblefield, in Oregon City, Oregon. Marty attended grade school and high school throughout Oregon, working various jobs in the logging industry before joining the United States Army in 1954.
As life sometimes goes, Marty would marry, but he and his then wife, Heide Ursula Nealeigh, would go their separate ways in 1965. While the marriage ended, the love for their son Tom Nealeigh remained, and was evident both in stories told, and in the enduring relationship of Tom and his father which reunited them years later.
When Marty met Evelyne Miller, née Turner, he soon came to realize his life had changed, and his future was with her as his wife. The two married 16 August 1969, and Evelyne’s children George, Billy, Eddie, Jan, and Betty would forever more be known by Marty as his children, for he saw them as is own.
Two years later, Marty and Evelyne welcomed another son, Martin I. Nealeigh II.
Marty was a proud United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War and various assignments throughout the world in defense of the nation he loved. Following his last duty assignment in 1976, Marty retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
It was through his last duty assignment at Fort Sam Houston that Marty came to the once small town of New Braunfels, Texas, where he and Evelyne worked together to raise their family.
Following his retirement, Marty pursued entrepreneurial goals that saw him complete an Associate Degree and earn his Texas Real Estate License. He went on to start a business of his own, and to pursue a career in sales. When tough economic times required tough decisions, Marty went to work as a security officer. Eventually this career change resulted in long term relationships that saw Marty join the staff of McKenna Memorial Hospital, later Christus New Braunfels, as a PBX operator. In this position he made many friends and found work that brought him joy.
Beyond his immediate family, Marty found a second family in his membership at Calvary Baptist Church New Braunfels. He loved the people of the church, and the opportunity to proclaim his love for, and faith in, Jesus Christ, whom Marty had accepted as his Lord and Savior. At Calvary Baptist Church Marty served as Treasurer for many years, working closely with then Pastor David Beatty to achieve the goals of the church in service to the community.
His life was full, his life was long, and Marty’s body carried the reminders of his journey. Despite his constant pain, Marty both drew strength from, and gave strength to, his family. It was Marty who taught the most important lesson, no matter how difficult the conversation that came before, no one should end the day, or leave the home, without hearing I love you. Perhaps this was why, despite years between in person contact, Marty and his siblings could pick up in mid-sentence a conversation that they had last shared years before.
Marty is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyne Nealeigh, sons Tom Nealeigh (Pat), Billy Miller (Linda), Eddie Miller, Martin I. Nealeigh II (Cynthia), and daughters Betty Fauset (Ronnie) and Jan Miller, brothers Mike Nealeigh (Jeannene) and Donovan Nealeigh (Anya), sister Frances Remington, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor Marty’s life is planned for a later date.